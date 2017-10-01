Di Francesco: Roma were smarter than AC Milan

After grabbing a 2-0 win at the San Siro, Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco was quick to play down AC Milan’s dominance over his side.

The Rossoneri were much the better side for the majority and had Roma pinned in their own half for long periods, but goals from Edin Dzeko and Alessandro Florenzi ensured the Giallorossi bagged all three points.

“I saw shots from Milan,” Di Francesco told the press, “but not too many and they only dominated from a territorial point of view.

“Every game has its own story, and Milan played a good game but Roma were smarter.

“We are a mature team, that worked more with our heads than legs. We were excellent from that point of view, and didn’t risk too much.

“Then we moved [Radja] Nainggolan further upfield in order to counter [Lucas] Biglia who was getting too much freedom.”

Looking at the Scudetto race, Roma now sit six points behind leaders Napoli, with a game in hand but Di Francesco sees Juventus as the real challenge.

“Napoli will be tough to come up against,” he went on, “but Juventus are the real team to beat. Napoli are in total harmony just now, and I would like my squad to improve to this level as well.”

Next up, Roma face Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico after the international break.