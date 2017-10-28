El Shaarawy stunner fires Roma past Bologna

Roma were made to work by a plucky Bologna defence on Saturday, as they needed a stunning Stephan El Shaarawy volley to secure a 1-0 victory.

The result will no doubt be welcomed by coach Eusebio Di Francesco, as the Lupi claimed another three points after their 1-0 win over Crotone midweek.

However, while Roma dominated proceedings against Bologna – as they did against the Squali – they once again failed to turn that into a convincing scoreline.

Instead, it was El Shaarawy’s goal in the 33rd minute – a well-struck volley from a corner – that decided the contest and allows the Lupi to keep up with their title rivals.

Federico Di Francesco burst out the gates in the early stages, sprinting past the Roma defenders only to see his shot calmly collected by Alisson.

Roma responded when Edin Dzeko knocked down an El Shaarawy cross, but Defrel volleyed his effort straight at Da Costa.

It should have been 1-0 for the home side after 28 minutes as Dzeko was left all alone on a corner, but the Bosnian sent his header over the bar from close range.

Alisson showed great reflexes soon after to keep Adam Masina’s header out, and it proved decisive as Roma took the lead a minute later.

Pellegrini’s corner was wonderfully struck first-time by El Shaaraway in the box, and his left-footed effort found it’s way under the bar and into the top corner.

The Italian nearly doubled his personal tally after a great run after the restart, only to see his effort go just wide of the mark.

It was 2-0 seven minutes into the second-half when Dzeko fired past Da Costa, but the effort was called back due to a tight offside position.

Roma continued to boss the match in search of a second goal, but Bologna’s plucky defence made sure the contest remained in the balance.

Bruno Petkovic did what he could to lead the Rossoblu attack, but he was rightly booked for diving after falling to the ground after being marked by Federico Fazio.

The home side had their own penalty appeals in the 78th minute when El Shaarawy’s cross found Florenzi. The right-back was knocked off balance by Di Francesco, and despite his protests, referee Michael Fabbri waved play on.

Former Roma striker Mattia Destro was brought on amidst deafening jeers from his former supporters, but his introduction didn’t change proceedings as the Lupi calmly controlled the final minutes to secure a deserved victory.

Next up for Roma is an away match at Fiorentina on Sunday November 5, while Bologna will look to bounce back at home to Crotone a day earlier.

