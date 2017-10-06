Exclusive: Viviano reveals what sets Sampdoria fans apart in Serie A

With Sampdoria enjoying a strong start to the Serie A season, one which has included a superb win over big spending AC Milan, Forza Italian Football went down to visit Emiliano Viviano and get his thoughts on the current campaign.

Christian Puggioni has taken your place in the team given your injury, what have you made of his performances?

“He’s done a really good job, last year I had another injury to my wrist and he did a good job then too. But the team has also done a wonderful job.”

The Blucerchiati fans haven’t had a trophy to celebrate since the 1990s, and yet they’re among the most fervent in the country. What sets them apart from other clubs in Serie A?

“In Genoa it’s a little bit different because they provide great support for the team a bit like in England, because they always support you. At the end of the game, if you’ve done a bad job they can whistle, but we always have support. We always have support at away games, and for me they are wonderful. Having changed teams a lot, I feel a big difference here. The stadium helps, it’s old but close to the pitch and for us that’s really important.”

Do you think it’s one of the best stadiums in Italy, it’s quite old?

“But the atmosphere is wonderful. We have some new stadiums like Udinese and Juventus but you feel the difference. It’s like Arsenal’s stadium, Highbury was wonderful. Old, but wonderful. Then, the Emirates Stadium is really good but the atmosphere is different. Like West Ham changing from Upton Park to London Stadium, it’s different.”