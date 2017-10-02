FIGC reveal new Italy logo

Italy’s World Cup victories are on full display in the FIGC’s new logo, which was revealed on Monday evening.

This marks the first time changes have been made to the design since 2007, with the word “Italia” prominently featured at the top of the crest.

Four stars signifying Italy’s World Cup triumphs in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006 are situated at the top of the design.

“This new visual identity of the FIGC completes a renewal process that started three years ago,” said FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio via a press release.

Presentato il nuovo logo della #FIGC ????????, uno sguardo al futuro valorizzando la storia! ?????????? pic.twitter.com/Q4OgNOsT9T — Nazionale Italiana (@Vivo_Azzurro) October 2, 2017

“We are looking to the future by valuing our history. We’ve made the four stars of our World Cup victories more visible in the new logo because they represent the pride of the entire country.”

The Italian men’s national team next do battle with Macedonia and Albania on October 6 and 9 respectively.

