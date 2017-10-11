Fiorentina eyeing AC Milan starlet

AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli could land with Fiorentina once the transfer window reopens in January.

The 19-year-old has found first team opportunities hard to come by this season due to the presence of Lucas Biglia and Riccardo Montolivo, resulting in appearances in just three of the Rossoneri’s seven Serie A fixtures.

As a result La Nazione reports Locatelli could join Fiorentina on loan in January, as La Viola are looking for a reinforcement in the middle of the park.

Stefano Pioli is said to be a big fan of the youngster, though it appears the two clubs are also in talks regarding possible moves for Gabriel Paletta and Luca Antonelli.

Locatelli has netted two goals in 36 appearances for Milan since making his debut in April 2016.

