Former AC Milan star hints at retirement

Orlando City star Kaka admits he may retire in the near future as he no longer enjoys playing football.

The Brazilian made his name at AC Milan from 2003 to 2009, turning down a move to Manchester City before joining Real Madrid for €77.5 million in 2009.

Kaka has been in MLS since 2014 after a brief return to the Rossoneri in 2013/14, but he revealed his playing days may be coming to an end.

“Playing football is no longer a joy for me,” he told Globoesporte. “I feel every pain once the match ends.

“My body has a tough time dealing with it and at 35 it’s really tough to bounce back.

“I would like to end things like Zinedine Zidane. He stopped playing, took his time, realised he liked coaching and worked in the youth ranks.

“I could follow his path.”

Kaka netted 104 goals in 307 appearances in all competitions for Milan.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here