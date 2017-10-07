Gabigol: I wasn’t a failure at Inter

Despite his Inter career not starting as he would have hoped, Brazilian youngster Gabigol has defended himself by claiming he hasn’t received a fair chance.

The 21-year-old signed for the Nerazzurri in August of 2016 for a fee in the region of €30 million but found opportunities largely hard to come by and scored just once in 1o appearances in all competitions.

After just one frustrating campaign, he now finds himself on loan at Benfica but Gabigol has explained why he believes he can’t be considered a failure.

“Things didn’t go very well at Inter but it isn’t easy to come to Europe as as young Brazilian player and adapt instantly. Scoring 20 or 30 goals in a season isn’t an easy thing to do,” he told A Bola.

“I came to Inter at a very young age and didn’t play a lot for a number of reasons. These things can happen in football but I don’t think that I failed at Inter.

“During the season, I only played 10 games and I think I did very well in those games. I never lost my desire to play football.”

The Brazil international has made just two substitute appearances for Benfica this season and it still awaiting his full debut.