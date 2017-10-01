Gervinho: Playing alongside Totti is like winning a trophy

Ahead of Roma’s trip to AC Milan on Sunday, former Giallorossi winger Gervinho claimed that it would be strange to see a clash without Francesco Totti involved.

The Lupi travel to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to take on the Rossoneri for the first time since Totti retired in May, with the iconic former captain being involved in Roma’s first team since 1993.

Gervinho played alongside Totti for the capital club between 2013 and 2016, and spoke in glowing terms about his former teammate.

“Everyone knew that sooner or later the day would come that Totti would retire, but he could have played longer,” the Hebei China Fortune star told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Of course seeing Roma without Totti is very strange, but you have to look ahead.

“I am proud to have shared so many wonderful moments with him, it is like an extra medal in my career and I still thank him for all he has done for me. I miss having a teammate like him.”

The Ivory Coast international netted against Milan as Roma sealed a 2-0 win in April 2014, and was hopeful that the Giallorossi could secure another victory.

“Obviously, I would like to see Roma victorious,” the 30-year-old claimed. “A win in Milan would be very important, especially before the international break, but don’t ask me for a prediction, I’m not good at that!”

Gervinho scored 26 goals in 88 appearances for Roma after arriving from Arsenal for €8 million in August 2013.