Guardiola full of praise for ‘one of the best’ Napoli

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has labelled Napoli as one of the best teams he has every faced, following his 2-1 win over the Partenopei in the Champions League.

A four minute spell early in the first half saw Rahim Sterling and Gabriel Jesus bag a goal each to put City in control at the Etihad Stadium. Dries Mertens had a first half penalty saved by Ederson. However, second penalty taken by Amadou Diawara gave Napoli a late consolation.

“I was expecting some problems,” Guardiola told the press. “Napoli were great and could have scored more, while we lost our flow and were unable to add to our tally.

“Napoli are one of the best teams I have played against since I started coaching.

“I am happy with such a great performance [from my team] otherwise it would have been impossible to win.”

Analysing Napoli more in-depth, Guardiola was again complimentary or Maurizio Sarri’s team.

“They don’t lose the ball easily,” he continued. “The have talented midfield players and it is complicated to play against them.

“I don’t agree that there was a lack of energy [from Napoli] we had to work hard to compete with them. Like I said, Napoli are one of the best teams in Europe.

“Napoli have great quality and made it difficult for us, so it is one of the victories I am most proud of.

“They have 14-15 quality players and can keep playing at a high level. They have already shown this against Real Madrid.

“They are fast dynamic and technical, so I can tell you we did very well.”