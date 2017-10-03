Hamsik: Now it is time for Napoli to win

A rallying cry has been issued to the Napoli squad by captain Marek Hamsik, who labelled the current group of players the best he has ever played with.

Over the weekend, the Partenopei maintained their 100% start to the season in Serie A and in the process, moved clear of Juventus for the first time this year after the reigning champions could only draw at Atalanta.

In addition to waxing lyrical about this current free-flowing Napoli side, the Slovakian believes it is now or never for them in terms of ending Naples’ long wait for a Scudetto.

“This is certainly the strongest Napoli side I’ve ever been a part of,” Hamsik told Sport Aktuality. “We have been working very hard for three years and now the time has come to win.

“Mister Sarri is giving us a definite identity and way of playing and he is a big reason why I think this is the best Napoli team I’ve played in.”

After scoring his first goal of the season in Napoli’s 3-0 win over Cagliari, Hamsik also moved within one goal of overtaking Diego Maradona as the club’s all-time top goalscorer, although it isn’t something he is focusing on too much at present.

“The start of the season has been great but after my commitments with the national team, there will be a lot of difficult games against Roma, Manchester City and Inter,” he added.

“I’m also not thinking about the record. There is plenty of time to worry about that, I still have a full season.”