Higuain rescues Juventus to prevent Halloween horror show

Juventus had a late Gonzalo Higuain strike to thank as they rescued a 1-1 draw against Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sporting took a deserved early lead at the Estadio Jose Alvelade, as Bruno Cesar pounced on a Gianluigi Buffon parry to accurate slot home from inside the penalty area.

However, with time running out, Gonzalo Higuain raced onto a fine Juan Cuadrado pass to lift the ball over Rui Patricio and salvage the point for the Italian champions.

Sporting began the match on the front foot and took the game to their visitors. Spreading the ball wide in their early exchanges, the Lisbon outfit enjoyed much of the early advances and came closest to taking the lead within 10 minutes.

Slick passing on the edge of the box saw the ball threaded through for Bas Dost, and the Dutchman smartly teed up Bruno Cesar in acres of space. The on-rushing Brazilian could only contrive to blaze over however.

Juventus were uncharacteristically sloppy at the back and a poor Giorgio Chiellini drag back almost allowed Sporting in.

The Italian champions failed to heed the warning though, and were soon punished. A bursting run saw Gelson Martins skip past Chiellini and unleash a low strike in the box. Buffon got down to parry the effort, but had no chance with Cesar’s accurate side-footed effort in the bottom corner.

Having fallen behind, Juventus were almost back on level terms within a minute. Spreading the ball out wide, Mattia De Sciglio’s dangerous cross into a crowded box was met by Sami Khedira, but his cushioned header fell inches past the post.

It was as close as the Bianconeri were to get in the first half though, and they struggled to get a strong enough foothold in the game.

Juventus came out full of attacking intent in the second half, and an unmarked Mario Mandzukic met Miralem Pjanic’s corner to force a stop from Rui Patricio. The Croatian had to stoop low and was unable to generate enough power to draw his side level.

A sumptuous Pjanic pass down the line allowed Cuadrado to cut into the box, but with Mandzukic ready to tap in at the back post the Colombian dawdled on the ball. After eventually teeing up Dybala, Sporting were able to get back in numbers and crowd him out.

However, in their search for an equaliser the Bianconeri were nearly caught out on the counter attack. Martins robbed the ball off Alex Sandro in his own half and rapidly burst forward. With the numbers heavily in Sporting’s favour, the winger released Dost, who immediately found Cesar with space to run into. The goalscorer could not add to his tally, as his first time effort whistled wide.

Sporting came within inches of doubling their lead moments later, courtesy of a wonderful low Bruno Fernandes cross. The ball evaded everyone as Dost lunged to meet it at the back post, but could not get a decisive touch.

Midway through the second half Higuain was denied by a stunning Patricio save. Mandzukic hooked the ball back across the face of goal for Dybala to knock on for Higuain from close range. The striker directed a header goalward, only for Patricio to scramble across and parry clear.

With only 10 minutes remaining, the visitors’ attacking play paid off. A pinpoint Cuadrado through ball sliced Sporting’s defence open and allowed Higuain to delicately lift the ball over Patricio, rescuing the point for the Bianconeri.

The draw sees Juventus remain second in Group D, behind Barcelona with two games remaining.