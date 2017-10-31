How good is Higuain? How are Napoli different this year? | FIFespresso

Gonzalo Higuain is the club of those who scored 100 goals in Serie A, but how does he rank amongst the best? And have Napoli learnt how to win scrappy games?

This, and more, will be analysed in Vieri Capretta’s Espresso reaction, as Higuain is compared to David Trezeguet and Gabriel Omar Batistuta and Napoli can really aim for the big prize this season.

