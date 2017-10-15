Icardi hat-trick sinks AC Milan in derby cracker

Mauro Icardi was the hero once again for Inter, as his hat-trick ensured the Nerazzurri were victorious 3-2 in the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan.

It looked as if, for the first time since 1937, the Milan Derby would end in a draw on three consecutive occasions, but the Inter captain bagged a last minute penalty to make sure of the win.

Inter went ahead twice as Icardi scored a goal midway through each half, but a sensational Suso strike then a Samir Handanovic own goal levelled the match. But a Ricardo Rodriguez foul gave Icardi the chance to win the match, which he did beating Gianluigi Donnarumma from 12 yards.

From the off Inter had the bit between their teeth, not giving Vincenzo Montella’s men any space to time on the ball and pressing his high the field.

Despite having the majority of play, Inter took their time in fashioning any chances of note, but the first came though a good piece of skill from Borja Valero to beat his man before playing in Candreva and his delicate shot from distance rattled the crossbar.

At the other end, Milan tried to get going but were unable to get past the impressive Milan Skriniar and Joao Miranda, with Suso trying his luck from 25 yards to no avail.

Ivan Perisic signalled Inter’s intent with a deft cross to the back post, picking out Miranda but his header from six yards flashed wide.

That was the warning, and moments later Danilo D’Ambrosio found Antonio Candreva on the right, and he played in a wonderful cross to Icardi which only required the deftest of touches to beat Donnarumma and roll into the far left corner.

Perisic had a shot blocked just inside the penalty area, and Icardi tested Donnarumma from distance but the goalkeeper was equal to the effort.

Vecino was next up to try his luck and got on the end of a little dinked pass by Valero, though the strike was directly at Donnarumma.

Then just before the break, Fabio Borini broke for Milan down the right, and his initial drive from a tight angle was well saved by Handanovic, with the second headed attempt hitting the side netting.

Milan came flying out of the blocks in the second 45 minutes, taking Franck Kessie off and replacing him with Patrick Cutrone, and it almost the desired effect.

Mateo Musacchio had the ball in Handanovic’s net, but amid crazy celebrations from the fans he was deemed to he offside. Suso then tested the Inter goalkeeper with rasping drive from distance.

Looking to exploit the flanks, Giacomo Bonaventura fired in a cross from the left and Cutrone’s flick at the near post rippled the side netting.

As it transpired Milan did get their goal 10 minutes in as Suso curled one into the same corner as Icardi from the edge of the penalty area.

Inter should have regained the lead on the hour as Vecino was left unmarked on the edge of the area, but could only side foot wide when it looked easier to score.

Handanovic with a fine stop from Bonaventura, then at the other end Icardi restored the home side’s lead. This time it was Perisic who crossed from the left, and Icardi redirected into the far right corner.

With 10 minutes let to play, Bonaventura got on the end of a Borini cross at the far post and directed it towards Handanovic who palmed it onto the post, but the ball spun back and ricochet over the line off the goalkeeper.

GOAL!!! Inter 2-2 Milan pic.twitter.com/nkxdHPWtaM — Serie A News (@TransfersCalcio) October 15, 2017

Inter could have won it right at the death as Perisic ran the length to the park but his cutback to Icardi, who then laid off for Eder.

But a Rodriguez foul from a corner saw Paolo Tagliavento point to the spot and Icardi sent Donnarumma the wrong way to wrap up the win.