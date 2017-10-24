Icardi sends Inter top of Serie A

Mauro Icardi and Milan Skriniar came back to haunt former side Sampdoria, as they both scored in Inter’s 3-2 win at the Stadio Meazza.

The result meant the Nerazzurri equalled their best ever Serie A start in the three point era, and put them top of the standings, for 24 hours at least, one point ahead of Napoli who face Genoa on Wednesday evening.

With Icardi bagging his 10th and 11th goals of the season, it also increases his record of scoring against his former team, as he has now struck in three of his last four Serie A matches against the Blucerchiati.

Skriniar started the night off with 18 minutes in, while Dawid Kownacki, then Fabio Quagliarella, put the pressure on the home side with five minutes left, but they held on to collect the three points.

Sampdoria started well having a few efforts from range go wide, but it was Antonio Candreva who went closest early on as his drive from the edge of the penalty area skimmed the far post.

Spurred on by that early chance, Ivan Perisic got on the end of a Borja Valero cross before volleying over.

Then Perisic showed good strength to beat the Sampdoria defence. However, his shot wasn’t to the same standard Christian Puggioni saved easily.

Perisic then popped up on the right side and delivered a brilliant low ball which Danilo D’Ambrosio failed to direct onto the goal, hitting inches wide.

Next up, Candreva went close again as another long-ranger from the right was beaten away by Puggioni. From the resulting corner, Skriniar found himself unmarked in front of the Samp goalkeeper and poked home the opener.

GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! #Inter take the lead through new boy Milan #Skriniar, early in the 18th minute. 1-0 #InterSamppic.twitter.com/kWXj5XcCML — Lega Serie A (@SerieAchannel) October 24, 2017

It was almost two as Perisic caught Puggioni off his line and launched an exquisite effort at goal which bounced off the post and back into the arms of the keeper.

Puggioni was keeping the score down himself. First denying Yuto Nagatomo, then pulling off a flying save to palm Icardi’s header wide.

Not long after Icardi did get himself on the scoresheet, connecting with a pinpoint Matia Vecino cross at the back post, before volleying back across goal and into the back of the net.

Inter struck the post again just before the break as Candreva swung in a corner which landed clean on the head of Icardi.

Samp started the second half on the front foot pinning Inter back, and substitute Gianluca Caprari curling a freekick into the side netting.

A flowing move from the Nerazzurri then saw Icardi grab his second of the game, directing Perisic’s cross from the right into the far corner.

GOOOOOAAAAALLL!! Another Mauro #Icardi strike and Inter likely take an unassailable 3-0 lead. #InterSamppic.twitter.com/JsJtTHFDlB — Lega Serie A (@SerieAchannel) October 24, 2017

It could, and should have been four as an Icardi pass put Perisic one-on-one with Puggioni, but he struck the crossbar.

Sampdoria immediately went up the other end and punished Inter with Kownacki firing in Fabio Quagliarella’s floated cross, though Samir Handanovic should have done better.

Dawid Kownacki imponuje w Serie A. Drugi mecz i druga bramka.

I to z Interem! pic.twitter.com/uybhvxnjB4 — Tomasz Górski (@TomaszGorsk1) October 24, 2017

Things got interesting five minutes from time as Quagliarella rose above the Inter backline to reduce the deficit further.