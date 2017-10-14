Immobile double downs Juventus to break barren run

Lazio came back from a goal down to win 2-1 and end a 15-year barren run away to Juventus thanks to a Ciro Immobile brace, with Paulo Dybala having a last minute penalty saved.

December 2002 was the last time Lazio got all three points in Serie A away to Juventus, with the Bianconeri also winning each of the last six league meetings between the pair, without conceding either.

That though all ended on Saturday evening, despite Douglas Costa bagging his first Serie A goal, as he latched onto a rebound after 23 minutes to give Juve the lead. But a quick fire double from Ciro Immobile after half-time put Lazio into the lead getting his 15th and 16th of the season, in all competitions.

And in an incredible turn of events, Dybala had the chance to keep Juventus’ unbeaten record this season in tact, but his spot kick was well saved by Thomas Strakosha, ensuring the Bianconeri were on the receiving end of a first home defeat since August 2015.

Simone Inzaghi’s men did have previous against Juve, after emerging victorious over the Bianconeri in this season’s Supercoppa Italiana. Immobile also got two in that win as well.

A physical opening period was not littered with many chances with Gonzalo Higuain having a decent effort blocked by Bastos.

But the deadlock was broken as Khedira’s thunderous drive was saved low by Thomas Strakosha, but the Lazio goalkeeper was unable to keep hold of the ball which found its way to Costa who tapped home.

HALF TIME: Juve up 1-0 at the break thanks to a tap in from Douglas Costa. Very entertaining half with a heap of chances. #JuveLazio pic.twitter.com/V7rrSGrZH1 — Patrick Gullaci (@pgullaci) October 14, 2017

There were hints of offside, but after consulting VAR, referee Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni confirmed the award of the goal as Bastos was playing Costa onside.

As the game opened up a little Immobile had a header saved by Gianluigi Buffon, and Khedira was once again denied by Strakosha.

The Lazio keeper then almost made a complete howler as he dwelt on the ball as Higuain was closing him down in the six-yard box, and the Albanian’s clearance ricochet off the Argentine and onto the crossbar, before making its way back to the goalkeeper, much to his relief.

Just two minutes after the break, Immobile levelled the score after he combined with Luis Alberto before side-footing into the far right bottom corner.

Less than a minute later, Higuain was in on goal but the legs of Strakosha denied the Juventus striker.

Things got even better for Lazio as 52 minutes in they were awarded a penalty after Immobile was brought down by Buffon as the ex-Juventus striker rounded the Italy No.1. Immobile stepped up and sent Buffon the wrong way.

Gol de Immobile para el 1-2 de Lazio sobre Juventus.#AvantiLazio pic.twitter.com/Uxuiz2VCiB — Victor (@FORZALAZIO15) October 14, 2017

At the other end, Higuain had a snapshot go wide, and Federico Bernardeschi’s thunderbolt from distance was charged down.

As expected, Juventus poured forward as the went searching for an equaliser but the closest they came was a Paulo Dybala shot smacking off the upright in the final moments of the game.

Then with the last kick off the game a penalty was awarded as Bernardeschi was scythed down by Patric in the Lazio penalty area.

Dybala stepped up and his strike was saved by Strakosha.

