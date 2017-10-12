Ince: No regrets over not joining Inter

Huddersfield Town forward Tom Ince insists he has no regrets over his failed move to Inter back in 2014.

The 25-year-old was linked with a move to the Nerazzurri – the club his father Paul played for – as then-president Massimo Moratti was a big fan of the English youngster.

However a deal never materialised and Ince joined Hull City, and he made it clear staying in England was what he wanted.

“When they [Inter] were interested in me I travelled to the San Siro,” he told the Telegraph.

“However the English boy in me told me to go to the Premier League.”

A move to the Nerazzurri isn’t the only big move Ince has missed out on, as he nearly joined Liverpool in 2013.

“In 2013 Liverpool were very close to signing me,” he added. “However the Blackpool president made talks very difficult and they didn’t allow me to leave.

“It was really disappointing because I would have had a great chance to play under Brendan Rodgers.”

Ince joined Huddersfield Town from Derby County during the summer for an undisclosed fee.

