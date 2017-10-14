Insigne gift sinks Roma to send Napoli clear

An early Lorenzo Insigne goal was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for Napoli over Roma on Saturday evening, and extend the Partenopei’s lead at the top of the table.

The two Scudetto hopefuls squared off at the Stadio Olimpico, buoyed by the news of Juventus’ 2-1 defeat to Lazio earlier in the day. However, it was the visitors that emerged victorious, as Insigne pounced on a Daniele De Rossi error for the only goal of the game.

Roma were not without their chances though, and twice hit the woodwork in the second half. The Giallorossi were unable to break down a rugged Neapolitan defence and fell to a second defeat of the season.

An intense early midfield battle ensued, as both sides looked to get a foothold in the game. Napoli were looking to pass their way into Roma’s box, and Dries Mertens was almost clear through on goal, only for Aleksandr Kolarov to smartly step out and clear Marek Hamsik’s threaded ball.

Roma were beginning to grow into the game, and Bruno Peres’ surge up the right resulted in a corner. Kolarov’s set-piece was wickedly bent in, and almost curled into the goal, only for Elseid Hysaj to clear on the line.

Napoli ought to have been ahead through Dries Mertens, as a pinpoint first-time Hamsik flick over the top of the defence was nodded into his path by Insigne. The Belgian could only fire at Alisson however.

Moments later, the deadlock was indeed broken. Mertens looked to tee up Insigne on the edge of the box, and whilst De Rossi managed to get a foot on the ball, the Giallorossi captain could only knock it into the path of the latter. Insigne made no mistake with the finish, firing in low at the near post.

Midway through the first half, a superb Hamsik overlap and vicious low cross required Alisson to palm away at full stretch. From the resulting corner, an unmarked Mertens got his head to the ball, but it was directed straight at the goalkeeper.

Roma were struggling to get back into the game, and could not work the ball into Napoli’s box, leaving Edin Dzeko isolated up front.

Napoli picked up where they left off in the second half, and kept Roma at bay. The Giallorossi were reduced to shooting from distance, with Dzeko and Kolarov unable to get their strikes on target.

Mertens snatched the ball off Kostas Manolas in the box, but his snapshot was well wide. The tackle forced Manolas off with injury, and before substitute Federico Fazio was ready to enter the fray, Napoli almost made the most of their numerical advantage.

Jose Callejon’s burst down the right and smart cut back was met by a Hamsik half-volley, but Alisson was on hand to smother the ball.

Roma came close to levelling matters midway through the second period, but were denied by Pepe Reina’s heroics. A Diego Perotti cross was deflected out for a corner, and from the set-piece Fazio’s powerful header looked on course for the back of the net. However, Reina’s stunning dive saw the goalkeeper tip the header onto the post.

The Lupi were denied by the woodwork once more late on, as Dzeko met Kolarov’s corner but could only see his header clip the crossbar.

MATCH FACTS