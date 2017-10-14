Insigne: Team effort saw Napoli conquer Roma

After his strike proved enough to secure a 1-0 win over Roma and send Napoli top of Serie A, Lorenzo Insigne insisted that the victory was down to a team effort.

The Italian international took advantage of a Daniele De Rossi error to score the only goal of the match and put the Partenopei five points clear at the summit of the table, but refused to accept all the plaudits.

“I am delighted with this victory, but it is down to the entire group,” Insigne told Premium Sport following the final whistle at the Stadio Olimpico. “We fought right up to the 95th minute.

“I am very proud to have scored 100 goals in my career and to have led the team to victory. This is a difficult place to come, and the win belongs to the group.”

Napoli have maintained a perfect start to the campaign, with eight wins and 26 goals scored.