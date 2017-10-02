Inter and AC Milan back in San Siro talks

Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala has stated that both Inter and AC Milan are willing to invest in order to improve the San Siro.

The two clubs currently share the venue, and after considering making their own stadiums, it appears they are once again interested in upgrading the historic site.

“I met with directors from Milan and Inter today,” he told reporters. “We both agreed that a modern and renovated stadium is an added value for the city and clubs.

“Therefore we will open a committee to verify all possible options at our disposal.

“The goal is to identify an ideal solution for the needs of the two clubs within a few months.”

Inter currently sit second in Serie A, level with Juventus on 19 points from seven matches. Milan are joint sixth with Torino thanks to 12 points from seven matches.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here