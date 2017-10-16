Inter fans go crazy on Social Media

Su #InterMilan si racconterà una barzelletta: c'erano Musacchio Bonucci Romagnoli e solo Icardi da marcare. Indovina chi ha segnato 3 gol?
On #InterMilan, I will tell you a joke. There was Musacchio Bonucci Romagnoli and only Icardi to be marked… guess who scored 3 goals
.@MauroIcardi è pronto per il @museobrera ???? #MilanoSiamoNoi #ForzaInter #InterIsComing pic.twitter.com/pLmxTdMyF5
Ready for the Brera [art] museum
L'arte della marcatura – Leonardo Bonucci.#InterMilan pic.twitter.com/WeWvlWQ9gp
The art of man marking
#Icardi #Schelotto #DerbyMilano #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/3VRBtPR66x
Le notifiche quelle belle…. #inter #amala #intermilan pic.twitter.com/ouLm2uJHs1
The best kind of notification
#InterMilan Montella a Sky sport pic.twitter.com/vcIAtD03XY
Montella on Sky Sport Italia
– Primo tempo equilibrato.
– Perdere con un rigore così non si può.#Montella post #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/Fomtp3wS3r
– First half was balanced.
– You can’t lose from a penalty like that. Montella post-match
La partita di Rodriguez #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/2yPVHQdtsP
Rodriguez’s game
Io, domani a lavoro #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/asmhGu0Vwg
Tomorrow at work
L'effetto di Mauro #Icardi sul Milan…#InterMilan pic.twitter.com/luvXXurCAK
The Icardi effect
Ancora Bonucci su Icardi ???? #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/kjONst8q9w
Bonucci on Icardi