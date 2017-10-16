Inter have to be counted as serious Serie A contenders

A last-gasp derby victory is always something to savour for any team, however Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina should certainly get Inter’s support salivating at the prospect of a potential 19th Scudetto.

Dramatically overcoming AC Milan 3-2 thanks to a match-winning Mauro Icardi hat-trick, Luciano Spalletti’s side demonstrated an alternative and effective attacking style of play at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, one that could may well turn over Napoli in a litmus test encounter this Saturday.

With just two points currently splitting them at the top of the Serie A league standings, a win for Inter at the Stadio San Paolo would lift them to the summit after nine domestic matches, subsequently solidifying their spot as serious title contenders.

So far this season, the Nerazzurri have won seven of their eight matches and racked up a total of 22 points. Not since the 2002-03 campaign have they picked up a tally this high in their opening eight fixtures, therefore proving that this start has been no bluff.

A notable unbeaten streak in Serie A has been largely been built upon an improved defence, with the exciting central partnership of Milan Skriniar and Miranda finally providing a sense of safety at the back, conceding just five goals.

They are then supported by the distinctive talent of Samir Handanovic between the sticks, who has played an absolutely pivotal role in a number of his side’s narrow wins, crucially racking up a quartet of clean-sheets.

Building at the back was evidently made a pre-season priority by coach Spalletti, who has also encouraged his team to rely heavily on wing-play.

The promising partnership of Ivan Perisic and Icardi is perfect proof of this continued insistence on crossing, with Inter’s second on Sunday once again stemming from a fine ball from the former and a ruthless finish from the latter. A sight that we’ve seen all too often over the past two seasons.

This was also the case for the opening goal of the game, as the under-fire Antonio Candreva hushed all critics to swing in a sumptuous delivery for the lurking Icardi, who unsurprisingly found the back of the net with a cute finish.

A reliance on this systematic tactic has brought success so far, although Spalletti will no doubt be eager for the burden of goalscoring to soon be increasingly shared among his squad’s talent.

Inter’s rejuvenated midfield are primarily the unit who must step up to fill this gap, with Matias Vecino and Marcelo Brozovic currently the only central midfielders to get themselves on the scoresheet this season.

Should the Nerazzurri core soon begin to find their shooting boots, this could may well take the team to the next level, crucially reducing some of the weight on Icardi’s shoulders should he have a potential off-day.

It is precisely this fine line of progression that could make the difference this campaign. They’ve already shown that not only can they grind out essential victories both home and away, but they can also outscore and impress when the mood takes them. Advancement and continuity are now key.

Unlike their fellow competitors at the top, Inter are notably unburdened by the commitment of European football.

While Napoli travel to take on Manchester City in a laborious Champions League encounter this Tuesday, the Milanese outfit will instead have time to train and prepare prior to what will no doubt be their most important test of the season.