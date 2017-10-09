Inter midfielder ruled out of AC Milan clash

Marcelo Brozovic will not feature in Inter’s upcoming derby clash with AC Milan due to a muscular injury.

The midfielder was forced off during Croatia’s 1-1 draw with Finland last Friday, and tests on Monday brought about unwanted news for Nerazzurri fans.

“Early in the afternoon, the Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic had medical tests at the Istituto Clinico Humanitas in Rozzano after being injured during Croatia vs. Finland last Friday,” read a statement on Inter’s official website.

“The tests revelead damage to his left soleus muscle and the player’s condition will continue to be evaluated in the coming days. ”

Brozovic is certain to miss Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina battle with Milan, and is not expected to be back in time for the October 21 match at Napoli.

A more realistic return date is the away contest with Hellas Verona on October 30.

