Inter Player Ratings: Epic Brozovic puts Benevento to bed

Marcelo Brozovic justified Luciano Spalletti’s decision to include him in the starting XI by netting a sensational brace that helped Inter sink Benevento 2-1 on Sunday.

The Croatian midfielder headed home before lashing a freekick into the back of the net, and the two strikes looked as though they would send the Nerazzurri on their way.

However off days from Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic made for a sluggish second half for the visitors, who no doubt were happy to hear the final whistle blown on route to a sixth victory in seven matches.