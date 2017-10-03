Inter plotting January swoop for Arsenal star

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil could land with Inter during the January transfer window as the Nerazzurri look to finally land the attacking midfielder Luciano Spalletti has been asking for.

The Italian giants were linked with Roma’s Radja Nainggolan, Leipzig’s Navy Keita and others during the summer, but their spending was curtailed by the Chinese government.

With those issues now out of the way, the Mirror reports Inter will make a strong push for Ozil given his contract with Arsenal expires next summer.

The German appears all but certain to leave the Gunners given he has yet to sign a new deal, and a January move would ensure the London club don’t lose him for nothing, while handing Spalletti a man to slide in just behind striker Mauro Icardi.

Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for €50 million in 2013. He has since gone on to score 32 goals in 166 appearances for Arsenal.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here