Inter v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Inter could move 10 points ahead of rivals AC Milan in the first Derby della Madonnina, should they win this ‘home’ tie.

The Nerazzurri are also unbeaten in Serie A this season, and have won every match played at the Stadio Meazza under Luciano Spalletti. His opposite number Vincenzo Montella is under pressure given the Rossoneri have lost both their last two league games.

The hero at Benevento, Marcelo Brozovic, misses out through injury. Meanwhile, Milan have Andrea Conti on the sidelines long term, joined by Luca Antonelli and Nikola Kalinic.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Miranda, Skriniar, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Borja Valero; Candreva, Vecino, Perisic; Icardi

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Borini, Kessié, Biglia, Bonaventura, Rodriguez; Suso, A. Silva