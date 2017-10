Inter welcome Sampdoria to the Stadio Meazza as they hope to extend their unbeaten run in Serie A this season .

Nerazzurri boss Luciano Spalletti has a full strength team to choose from except Marco Brozovic who is unavailable.

Thus, Inter go with the same line-up for the third consecutive game, which sees Antonio Candreva, Borja Valero and Ivan Perisic supporting captain, and top scorer Mauro Icardi.