Italy in top tier of UEFA Nations League

Italy will feature in League A of the UEFA Nations League when it kicks off next June.

The Azzurri secured their spot in the top tier thanks to their second place finish in Group G of World Cup qualifying, meaning they are amongst the continent’s top 12 nations.

“Teams will be split into four groups of three, with the group winners then contesting the UEFA Nations League Finals (semi-finals, third-place match and final) in June 2019 to become the UEFA Nations League winners,” read a statement on UEFA’s official website.

“One host country will be appointed in December 2018 from among the finalist teams. The four sides that finish bottom of their groups will be relegated to League B for the 2020 edition.

“The top four-ranked League A teams that do not qualify for UEFA EURO 2020 will enter play-offs in March 2020, with one finals place on offer.”

Russia and Ukraine will not be drawn into the same group, and the same applies for Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The groups will be drawn on January 24, 2018 in Lausanne, while all of the six matchdays will take place between September and November.

Teams that reach the final will be entered in a draw set for early December 2018, with the matches taking place in June 2019.

League A: Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands

League B: Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey

League C: Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania

League D: Azerbaijan, FYR Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here