Italy squad hold crunch meeting after Macedonia slip-up

Following Italy’s embarrassing 1-1 draw at home to Macedonia on Friday night, the squad have held a crisis meeting to determine what went wrong.

Despite taking the lead through Giorgio Chiellini in Turin, a late Aleksandar Trajkovski goal left Giampiero Ventura’s men with red faces as the visitors escaped with a point.

“It is just going to be a meeting between national team colleagues. We senators must convey some things to the younger players in the group,” said captain Gianluigi Buffon of the need for a clear-the-air showdown.

The squad met prior to training on Saturday in the dressing room to air their views, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, and in an attempt to lift the low mood ahead of Monday night’s game against Albania.

Even more importantly, it is hoped that some issues will be resolved prior to Italy’s World Cup playoff encounter in November, with Ventura and his coaching staff agreeing to the meeting after the idea was put to them.