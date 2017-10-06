Italy v Macedonia: Official Line-Ups

Giampiero Ventura will start with a new 3-4-3 formation for Italy’s World Cup qualifier against Macedonia on Friday.

The two teams will square off at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin, and the former Torino boss has made several changes to his side given the absence of Daniele De Rossi, Marco Verratti, Andrea Belotti and Stephan El Shaarawy due to injury.

Bologna’s Simone Verdi is handed his first Italy start alongside Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne in attack, while Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta and Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian man the flanks.

The old BBC defence of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini is reunited, while Gianluigi Buffon starts in goal.

On the other side Genoa forward Goran Pandev is joined by Palermo’s Ilija Nestorovski in attack.

Italy (3-4-3): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Zappacosta, Parolo, Gagliardini, Darmian; Verdi, Immobile, Insigne

Macedonia (3-4-3): Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Musliu, Velkoski; Radeski, Spirovski, Bardi, Alioski; Pandev, Nestorovski, Hasani