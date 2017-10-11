Jorginho agent denies Italy exit

Napoli midfielder Jorginho isn’t looking to represent Brazil rather than Italy according to his agent.

The 25-year-old is not seen as a key figure by Azzurri boss Gian Piero Ventura despite his good form for the Partenopei under Maurizio Sarri.

Given both of Jorginho’s caps for Italy came in friendly action he can still represent Brazil, and a report in the Corriere dello Sport suggested the midfielder had contacted the FIGC in order to have his documentation transferred to the CBF.

However those reports were firmly denied by his agent Joao Santos.

“A story appeared in the Italian press today that suggested Jorginho had called the Italian federation to free him in favour of Brazilian national team,” he told Radio CRC.

“In all the years I’ve been in football I’ve never heard of something so absurd. Jorginho, moreover, isn’t the type that would even do such a thing. At this time he hasn’t been called up by either side, and he will pick the first team that calls him up.

“We will wait and see what happens in November for the next matches.”

Jorginho was born in Brazil before moving to Italy at the age of 15. His two appearances for the Azzurri came in friendly matches against Spain and Scotland in 2016.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here