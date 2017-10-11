Juan: Greater consistency will see Roma win Scudetto

Former Roma star Juan has suggested that the only thing preventing the Giallorossi from lifting the Serie A title is consistency across an entire season.

The Brazilian centre-back, now at Flamengo in his homeland, represented the Lupi from 2007 to 2012 and was an integral part of a squad that finished runners up in 2008 and 2010.

With the capital club amongst a number of teams looking to challenge for silverware this term, Juan has identified the missing ingredient that could see his former club win a first title in 17 years.

“Even in my time [at Roma] I came close to winning the league twice,” the 38-year-old told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Roma are usually excellent for two-thirds of the campaign but fall away in the other third.

“I’m hoping Roma will find some consistency, especially in the so-called ‘easy’ matches but I am only satisfied by winning every match.”

Juan went on to assess the strong Brazilian influence at Roma, with the Giallorossi having no fewer than five in their first team squad alone.

“Roma have a good tradition of Brazilians, and [goalkeeper] Alisson is a friend with whom I played in the Brasileirao and the Copa Libertadores for three seasons at Internacional,” the former Bayer Leverkusen defender continued.

“He has everything to remain in the national team and has a great personality.

“[Centre-back] Juan Jesus knows Italian football well and has already adapted to the style of Serie A well. He has big-match experience, his very fast and a good pass.”

Juan scored 11 goals in 144 appearances for Roma and lifted the Coppa Italia in 2008. He also represented Brazil at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.