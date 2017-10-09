Juventus captain included in Ballon d’Or shortlist

Gianluigi Buffon is included in this year’s Ballon d’Or shortlist, though he isn’t the only Serie A player up for the award.

The Juventus and Italy captain is expected to call it quits at the end of the season despite showing no signs of slowing down.

Buffon helped the Bianconeri reach the Champions League final last season – falling 4-1 to Real Madrid – and he will look to lead the Azzurri to the World Cup in Russia next summer.

He isn’t the only Juventus player included in the shortlist as Paulo Dybala – who was the Serie A capocannoniere last season – is also up for the award, along with Napoli’s Dries Mertens and Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

The full 30-man shortlist is being announced in staggered fashion, with all names set to revealed in the coming hours.

Ballon d’Or shortlist

Neymar (PSG), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Marcelo (Real Madrid), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), David De Gea (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Edin Dzeko (Roma), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Radamel Falcao (Monaco)

