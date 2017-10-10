Juventus to feature in Netflix documentary

A four-part Netflix exclusive documentary on Italian champions Juventus will be released early in 2018.

The online streaming service has more than 104 million subscribers in 104 countries across the world, having risen massively in popularity in recent years.

Four hour-long episodes charting the ups and downs both on and off the field for the club throughout the season have been commissioned and are set to be released in the new year.

“The documentary will follow the most compelling stories and characters within the club, spending personal and professional time with them both on and off the pitch,” read a Netflix statement.

“We will follow them on the pitch, on the road, at home and wherever else it takes to capture in depth the real lives that make Juventus one of the most fascinating football clubs in the world.”

The Bianconeri also confirmed their delight at taking part in a series which they believe will offer fans and the general public a unique look at life with the Turin giants.

“It is a source of great pride for Juventus to be the first football club to take part in an original Netflix documentary,” said the club’s co-chief revenue officer Federico Palomba.

“Projects of this kind confirm our vocation to being innovative as well as showing a desire to reach our world class supporters.