Juventus star expecting to be pushed all the way by Napoli

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has admitted that Napoli represent a significant threat for the Scudetto this season, but is adamant that his side will retain their title come the end of the campaign.

The Bianconeri currently trail Napoli by two points as they look to secure a seventh consecutive Serie A title, after letting a two-goal lead slip to draw against Atalanta before the international break.

With Napoli in rampant form, Matuidi conceded that the Partenopei are only set to improve and will be in amongst the contenders in the business end of the season. However, the summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain was quick to stress his confidence that it would be Juventus holding the trophy aloft come May.

“I’m not surprised to see Napoli doing so well and they are getting better and better,” Matuidi told Sky Sport Italia, following his participation in France’s 2-1 World Cup Qualifying win over Belarus on Tuesday.

“They have played together for a long time and will be up there with us until the very end. The season is long, but I am sure that Juventus will eventually win the title.”

Juventus welcome in-form Lazio to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, as they look to return to the summit of the Serie A table.