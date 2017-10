A stunning comeback from Juventus ensured the put six past Udinese at the Dacia Arena on Sunday evening.

A Sami Khedira hat-trick, a Samir own goal, plus further strikes from Daniele Rugani and Miralem Pjanic gave the Bianconeri 6 goals in an away Serie A game for the first time since November 2012.

All that came after Mario Mandzukic was sent off on 26 minutes for collecting two yellow cards.