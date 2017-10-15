Juventus Player Ratings: Dybala’s penalty nightmare continues

Ciro Immobile scored a brace to give Lazio an emphatic win coming from behind against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

Douglas Costa found his first Juventus goal, but the Bianconeri crumbled in the second half, conceding two goals in eight minutes and being unable to react until the final moments of the game.

Paulo Dybala, who came on as a substitute, first hit the post with a beautiful volley, and then missed his second consecutive penalty, as Thomas Strakosha sent Lazio to heaven with the save on 94 minutes.

