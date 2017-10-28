Kessie: Juventus match is fundamental for AC Milan

Ahead of AC Milan’s fixture with Juventus, Franck Kessie feels a win is of upmost importance for the Rossoneri as they look to climb the Serie A standings.

Currently, Milan are languishing in eighth place, one point above Atalanta and Chievo, while also being a huge 12 points off top spot.

“We are ready for this game,” Kessie told Sky Sport Italia. “We are aiming to improve out place in the table.

“The season still has a long way to go, but this game is fundamental for us.

“If we get a penalty, either me or [Ricardo] Rodriguez will take it. Whoever is feeling better really.”