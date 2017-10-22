Khedira inspires Juventus to a champions comeback at Udinese

Juventus showed the spirit of champions to mount an incredible comeback at Udinese, despite being reduced to ten men for the majority of the game.

Udinese took an early lead through Stipe Perica only for a chaotic game to unfold, in which Juventus took a 2-1 lead before Udinese levelled shortly after the break, which in turn prompted an inspired second-half performance to seal a 6-2 win.

La Vecchia Signora had not won in either of their previous two outings – having drawn at Atalanta and lost to Lazio – and the Friuli side looked to take advantage of their potentially fragile mind-state.

The Zebrette went ahead early on. Seko Fofana excellently intercepted the ball deep inside his own half, before starting a quick counterattack for the hosts. Perica came into possession about 40 yards from goal and carried it forward.

Fofana had continued his run forward and was demanding the ball played through the middle but Perica, using him as a decoy, beat Giorgio Chiellini himself and confidently finished beyond Gianluigi Buffon.

The lead did not last, however, with Juventus being handed a way back into the game within five minutes. Samir climbed highest to meet a corner, seemingly misjudging the flight of the ball and dispatching an attacking header into his own goal.

Chiellini should have put Juve ahead soon after. Meeting a corner inside the six-yard box, the Italian somehow missed the target with his header.

Khedira made no mistake three minutes later as Juventus completed the turnaround. Juan Cuadrado aimed for Gonzalo Higuain with a cross but the ball evaded the Argentine, finding an incoming Khedira at the back post to send a header into the bottom corner.

Higuain then had a shot of his own, which bounced off the foot of the post and behind.

Before the half hour mark, Mario Mandzukic curiously received his marching orders. The Croatian went down under an Ali Adnan challenge and appealed for a penalty, before both players picked up a yellow card for a dispute. Then, a second yellow card was issued to Mandzukic, seemingly for dissent, who then left the field amidst protests from his teammates.

Buffon kept Juventus’ lead right on half-time with two excellent saves to deny both Jakub Jankto and Maxi Lopez respectively, getting down low on both occasions to stop certain goals.

There was nothing the veteran goalkeeper could do about the equaliser after the break, as Danilo found himself unmarked to head downward from a deep Rodrigo De Paul free-kick and out of Buffon’s reach.

Juventus restored their lead immediately, with Daniele Rugani getting on the end of an inch-perfect Paulo Dybala free-kick to head in off the upright.

Khedira soon added another to give the ten men of Juventus a two-goal cushion. Again, a Dybala ball found Rugani, who this time knocked the ball down into the path of Khedira, allowing the German to score.

Once the champions had that luxury of a two goal lead, the hosts’ belief drained and Massimiliano Allegri’s side were able to comfortably stroll towards victory.

It did not end 4-2, however, with Sami Khedira completing an unlikely hat-trick with an excellently taken goal in the game’s dying minutes. There was still time, however, for Miralem Pjanic to make it six, as his long-range effort deflected flew into the net to round off an enthralling game.