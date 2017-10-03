Lazio hit with Curva Nord closure for racist chants

Lega Serie A’s disciplinary committee have served Lazio with a two-game closure of the Curva Nord for racist chanting against Sassuolo.

The Biancocelesti cruised to a comfortable 6-1 victory over Sassuolo during Sunday afternoon’s game but the occasion was marred somewhat by racial insults from the Curva.

In particular, discriminatory chants were directed towards Neroverdi duo Alfred Duncan and Claud Adjapong, with the referee and match observers all making note of it in their official report.

As a result, Lazio’s Curva Nord will be closed for their next two games, having been hit with a one-game ban for this offence and an additional game for violating a previous conditional suspension.

Following last April’s Rome derby in which similar chants were heard, the Aquile were hit with a one-game suspended sentence, with the warning that they would have to serve a ban if the offence was repeated during the period of their suspension.

The closure takes effect for Lazio’s next two Serie A fixtures at the Stadio Olimpico against Cagliari and Udinese.