Magical Mertens helps Napoli hang on at Genoa

A Dries Mertens brace saw Napoli defeat Genoa 3-2 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday and return to the top of the Serie A table.

The prolific Belgian followed up a wonderful freekick with an accurate drive to overturn an early Adel Taarabt goal, maintaining the Partenopei’s unbeaten start to the season.

As Napoli began to take control after the break, Mertens looked to have settled matters by forcing an own goal off the unfortunate Ervin Zukanovic. However, after Armando Izzo tapped in from close range late on, Genoa threatened to snatch an unlikely point.

It only took four minutes for the deadlock to be broken, and it was Genoa who left their visitors reeling. Slack defending from Faouzi Ghoulam and Elseid Hysaj allowed Taarabt to break the offside trap and latch onto Andrey Galabinov’s fine through ball. The Moroccan broke into the box and fired across goal expertly beyond Reina.

Napoli ought to have drawn level within the opening quarter, as Insigne latched on to a long ball and skipped past Izzo. The Italian international’s curling effort was tame though, and easily smothered by Mattia Perin.

Moments later, the Partenopei were back on level terms in some style. Having been brought down on the edge of the box, Mertens dusted himself down before curling a sublime freekick beyond the reach of Perin.

Although Napoli began to get a foothold in the match, Genoa still offered a threat and some slick passing almost allowed Galabinov in. Only the quick reactions of Reina prevented a looping deflected effort from giving the hosts the lead.

The scoreline was turned on it’s head on the half hour mark, courtesy of a pinpoint long-range pass by Amadou Diawara. The Guinean lofted the ball over the defence for Mertens to bring down and fire into the near top corner exquisitely.

Napoli were beginning to turn the screw on their opponents and should have doubled their lead soon after. Mertens’ low shot was parried by Perin into the path of Marek Hamsik, whose own shot was well blocked. As the ball fell into the path of Piotr Zielinski, the midfielder could only contrive to slice it wide with the goal at his mercy.

The hosts came close to levelling matters on the stroke of half-time, as Darko Lazovic exploited a huge gap in the centre of defence to unleash a vicious effort. A slight deflection off the sliding Kalidou Koulibaly almost caught Reina out, but the goalkeeper did well to block with his legs.

Mertens seemed to have put the game beyond doubt on the hour mark, as he latched on to Insigne’s slide rule pass to slot across the face of goal first time.

A deflection off the lunging Zukanovic took the ball past Perin and into the bottom corner, after the initial shot appeared to be going wide.

Despite being put under increasing pressure, Genoa made for a tense ending. With only a quarter of the match remaining, Taarabt’s freekick pinballed around the box, before Luca Rigoni expertly brought the ball down and spun to leave Napoli’s defence in no-man’s-land. The midfielder cut the ball across the face of goal for Izzo to head in low from close range.

The deficit was almost wiped minutes later, as the increasingly threatening Rigoni sent over a fine long ball that was met by a sliding Gianluca Lapadula volley that flashed above the bar.

Despite Genoa’s renewed optimism, Napoli held on for the win and returned to the summit of Serie A.