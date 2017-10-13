Magical Milan key to Inter’s Derby della Madonnina chances

Serie A’s top defence will have to lean on Milan Skriniar this Sunday if Inter are to have any chance of claiming local bragging rights against AC Milan.

Few people paid much attention when the Nerazzurri landed the Slovakian from Sampdoria for €8 million plus Gianluca Caprari – valued at €15m – a hefty price for many considering the 22-year-old was only a year and a half removed from playing in the Slovakian league for Zilina.

While Milan’s capture of Leonardo Bonucci made local and national headlines, it’s Skriniar’s move to the other side of the city that has made the biggest impact on the field.

Inter enter Sunday’s match with a seven point advantage over their city rivals, a situation that not many fans and pundits would have expected given the Rossoneri’s €220m transfer outlay over the summer.

That gap is in large part thanks to the man Luciano Spalletti has predicted will be tracked by all the top clubs within a year – the man they call Skrinka (“locker” in Slovakian).

It’s easy to see why, as Skriniar has played with the poise and confidence of a seasoned veteran. While his defensive partner Miranda has teetered at some points this campaign, it’s the Slovakian who has steered the Inter ship in the right direction when they’ve needed it the most.

Comfortable with the ball at his feet given he’s featured as a midfielder for Slovakia, Skriniar isn’t really noted for his offensive prowess, though he has come through in the clutch in Serie A so far.

His game-winner at Crotone was exactly what Inter needed to claim three valuable points in a match they struggled, and the way he rattled the crossbar six days earlier against SPAL shows that maybe there is more to the towering defender’s game than anyone really knows.

There have certainly been some mistakes along the way, as a non-call in the penalty area on Diego Perotti wasn’t punished, opening the door for an eventual 3-1 Nerazzurri win at the Stadio Olimpico.

That’s to be expected from a young player who only arrived in Milan back in July, and one that is trying to distance himself from comparisons to players like Jeison Murillo and Andrea Ranocchia.

Both of them started their Inter adventure by looking like the heir’s to Walter Samuel and Lucio, only to be crushed by the weight of expectation.

Inter will be hoping those hopes don’t bog Skriniar down, especially this Sunday against Milan.

The Rossoneri have struggled to integrate all their new signings so far, but their early season woes will be partly forgotten with a derby triumph.

It will be up to Skriniar and the rest of his Nerazzurri teammates to stop that from happening, and show that there is only one team – and player – in Milan worth talking about this season.

