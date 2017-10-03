Manchester United scouts watch Roma starlet

Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini has caught the attention of Manchester United, as the English side sent scouts to watch the midfielder recently.

The Giallorossi defeated AC Milan by a 2-0 scoreline on Sunday, and the 21-year-old was on the field for 60 minutes of the contest.

ForzaRoma.info reports United scouts were in attendance for the match, as manager Jose Mourinho is said to be a big fan of the former Sassuolo star.

Pellegrini was forced off the field after 60 minutes after picking up an injury that has ruled him out for Italy’s upcoming matches against Macedonia and Albania.

The midfielder only rejoined Roma last summer after they exercised a €10 million buy back clause that was included in his transfer deal to Sassuolo back in 2015.

