Mertens Angry with Napoli defeat at Manchester City

After Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Napoli in their Champions League Group F clash, Partenopei striker Dries Mertens feels his side should have done better.

A four minute spell early in the first half saw Rahim Sterling and Gabriel Jesus bag a goal each to put City in control at the Etihad Stadium. Mertens had a first half penalty saved by Ederson. However, second spot kick taken by Amadou Diawara gave Napoli a late consolation.

“Initially we didn’t play our game,” Mertens told Mediaset Premium. “We found it tough, but once we got into a rhythm we saw that we could play [our game].

“I’m angry as I missed a penalty and on one occasion could have done more.”

After Napoli were handed a second penalty, Mertens stepped aside and Diawara made no mistake to get his first Napoli goal.

“Diawara was sure he would score, so in these situations you have to leave it,” Mertens continued.

“We have to keep playing like this and play our own game, if we do we can match anyone.”

Next up for Napoli is the visit of Inter to the Stadio San Paolo in Serie A.