Mertens enjoying greatest spell of his career

After helping Napoli overcome Sassuolo with a 3-1 victory to return to the top of Serie A, Dries Mertens admitted that he was experiencing the best moments of his career.

The Belgian netted the final goal of the game to take his league tally into double figures for the season, and ensure Napoli stretched their unbeaten start to the campaign to 11 games, of which 10 have been victories.

“They are fearsome numbers, but if the teams around us keep winning then it becomes more difficult,” the 30-year-old told Premium Sport following the final whistle at the Stadio San Paolo.

“We are working hard and doing well. This is the best period of my career and we have a team full of confidence, so I am enjoying myself.”

Napoli must now turn their attention towards the visit of Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.