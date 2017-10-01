Mesmerising Napoli crush Cagliari in style

Napoli were at their irresistible best at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday as they easily swept aside Cagliari 3-0, with the scoreline perhaps flattering the visitors.

It was one-way traffic throughout, starting from the moment Marek Hamsik put his side in front with just over three minutes on the clock, as Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly piled in with the other goals as their side firmly put the pressure on to Juventus and continue their perfect start to the Serie A season.

The game hadn’t even reached the four-minute mark when Maurizio Sarri’s men took the lead as Hamsik played a delightful give-and-go with Mertens and easily slipped the return pass beneath a helpless Alessio Cragno for his first goal of the season, ending the longest barren spell at the start of a campaign with Napoli in his career.

After that early nerve-settler, it was essentially business as usual for the home side who were at their free-flowing best and playing at a tempo and level which the Isolani simply couldn’t cope with, rarely managing to escape their own half off the field, such was the pressure on them.

It should have been 2-0 midway through the half only for the diminutive Lorenzo Insigne, when teed up by Mertens for the chance to score a rare headed goal, nodded his effort off target when under little pressure.

Seven minutes before the break they were given a better chance to double their lead when a clumsy challenge from Filippo Romagna on Mertens in the box resulted in the Belgian placing the ball on the spot.

Mertens, who has so often been a scourge of the Sardinian club, made no mistake from the spot by firing in his sixth goal in his last three games against Cagliari by sending Cragno the wrong way.

A third arrived shortly after the interval when Cagliari failed to deal with a long ball into the box and the ball fell invitingly for Koulibaly, who maintained composed from a tight angle to beat Cragno between his legs at the near post.

That goal was enough to extend Napoli’s record of scoring at least three goals against Cagliari to six games, while they have also managed at least three in each of their last 11 Serie A games, proving once more that they truly mean business this season.