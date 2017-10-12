Mirabelli: AC Milan didn’t plan for Bonucci swoop

AC Milan director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli admits he didn’t think a deal for Leonardo Bonucci was realistic.

The former Juventus defender joined the Rossoneri in a shock move during the summer, with a deal coming together in a matter of days.

Mirabelli revealed even he didn’t think the Bianconeri would let go of the Italy international, but once he got word that a transfer was possible, he pushed to quickly sign Bonucci.

“Bonucci couldn’t have been a planned move because we had no idea we could sign him from Juventus,” he told Radio Rossonera.

“I would have never imagined they would let go of such an important player. Then when I met with [Alessandro] Lucci to talk about [Andrea] Bertolacci, he made a few jokes about Bonucci and I told him not to waste my time.

“Then when I spoke with Leo to verify some things, I saw that there was a desire and I saw that there was a chance to bring him to Milan.

“I spoke with [Marco] Fassone and I told him to close the deal in 24-48 hours or to forget about it, and we made it happen.”

Reports have linked Milan with a move for Chelsea’s Antonio Conte, but Mirabelli made it clear he’s happy to keep Vincenzo Montella.

“We have a coach that we like a lot,” he added. “We haven’t looked at any other coaches.”

Milan currently sit sixth in Serie A with 12 points from seven matches – nine back of league leaders Napoli.

