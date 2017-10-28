Montella: AC Milan created more than Juventus

Despite a 2-0 win against Juventus, AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella feels side created more, especially at the start of the match.

The Bianconeri took all three points home thanks to a double from Gonzalo Higuain, who bagged his 100th and 101st Serie A goals, thus condemning Milan to a fourth defeat in six games.

“We had an exceptional 10 minutes, and in the first half we created more than Juve,” Montella told the press.

“The match was decided by a world class player, a champion. Milan could only get to the final third of the pitch.

“The top players want to play in the Champions League, I believe in this team because there are players who can improve.

“From our point of view, players worth €100 million don’t want to come because they want to play in teams fighting for the the Scudetto and the Champions League.”

Recent results have seen Milan lose four of their last six matches in Serie A, with pressure mounting on Montella in the past few weeks.

“The numbers are fatal, the last couple of defeats haven’t reflected the truth. We have to improve and when you play well, you have to get the results.

“We don’t look at the standings, we could go on a winning run in the league, and we will take it match by match.

“It is a squad that is showing they can improve a lot and are training hard to recover.”

Lucas Biglia was taken off on the hour mark against Juventus, after a woeful performance.

“I don’t want to comment on individual performances unless they have scored three goals,” Montella went on. “He hasn’t been at ease in the last few days, even though he played a great game in Verona [against Chievo].

“He will become the valuable player we have been searching for.”