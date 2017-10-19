Montella: AC Milan created plenty chances, and can resolve the problems

Despite a lacklustre showing, AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella was happy with the number of chances the Rossoneri created in their 0-0 Europa League draw with AEK Athens.

Lacking in creativity throughout, the Rossoneri remain in top spot in Group D, two clear of Thursday’s opponents.

“We underperformed in the first half,” Montella told the press. “but we recovered well [in the second half] and created a lot of chances.

“There may not have been fluidity in our play, but we created a lot and have the ability to resolve the situation. I accept the criticism and I would like the team to play with more serenity.

“The last few defeated have been out fault, and we have to shake off the current situation. We need to get out of this rut, and there needs to be more mental strength.”

At the end of the game, the Milan team were greeted by the whistles of an unhappy 20,000 fans.

“We understand the fans frustrations,” Montella went on. “And we have to accept them, but I would like to see more trust in the players and a better atmosphere from the fans. They are talented players and must be supported.”

Having been beaten in his last three Serie A games, the poor result against AEK has once again brought about questions on Montella’s future with Milan.

“I have a wonderful relationship with [sporting director Massimiliano] Mirabelli , as well as [director Marco] Fassone,” Montella said.

“We have made a point of talking about the current situation, and I am moving forward with great conviction. We are working hard together so we can change this trend of results.”

Finally, Montella pointed out the good performances of Leonardo Bonucci and Hakan Calhanoglu.

“Bonucci played a good game,” the coach indicated. “An excellent defensive display.

“Calhanoglu is a very emotional and talented individual who needs to unlock that talent. He went close tonight and he is one of those players who can only get better.”