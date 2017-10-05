Montella: Expectations placed on AC Milan were very high

The expectations on AC Milan prior to the season starting may have been unfairly high, coach Vincenzo Montella has hinted.

Following their takeover earlier this year, the Rossoneri were among the summer’s highest spenders in Europe, with 15 players arriving during the transfer window.

However, despite all of that spending, Milan have started the season with three defeats from their opening seven games and currently sit 7th, leaving Montella attempting to explain their disappointing form.

“In my opinion, expectations on the team were and are very high but we know the reality. We know that these things will happen within the media,” he said when speaking at the Cuccaro Monferrato ceremony in Alessandria, where he received the Nils Liedholm award.

“The path we are on will lead us to grow and improve and reach our goal of finishing in the top four. We aren’t far away, the important thing is not to be disillusioned.”

Montella also revealed how pleased he was to pick up the Liedholm and revealed what it was like for him to grow up as a Diavolo fan despite being from Naples.

“I’m very excited to receive this award because I met Liedholm in Rome and he was a very nice guy. I remember his wit and ability to put himself down. He was a very intelligent and respectful man,” added the former Sampdoria boss.

“When growing up, I was a Milanista, which was very unique in Naples. I was 13 and it was the time of [Diego] Maradona and Napoli won their second Scudetto so it was an interesting time!”