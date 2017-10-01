Montella: AC Milan have to be satisfied with the performance

Despite being beaten 2-0 at the San Siro by Roma, AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella believes his team have to be happy with the performance.

The Rossoneri were much the better side for the majority and had Roma pinned in their own half for long periods, but goals from Edin Dzeko and Alessandro Florenzi ensured the Giallorossi bagged all three points.

“No one played below their level today,” Montella told the press. “And although they will be disappointed with the result, they should be satisfied by how they played.

“Andre Silva had a great game, and went close to scoring on several occasions. It isn’t easy to play against Italian defences.

“I’m satisfied with the overall performance, we matched Roma and I am very confident that the attitude within this team is the right one. We can improve, and we could have won the game in the second half.”

Montella’s future has be the subject of speculation in recent weeks following defeats to Lazio and Sampdoria, though Milan insist he is the coach to lead them forward.

“I’m glad the club has confidence in me,” he said. “Everything we do is dependant on result and we can definitely get better.”